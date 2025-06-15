Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $253,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $507,572.16. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,974 shares of company stock valued at $142,977,123 over the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.