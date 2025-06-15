Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,910 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

