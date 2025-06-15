Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $154.01 million for the quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $154.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.71 million. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TEN stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

