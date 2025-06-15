Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) vs. BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Financial Contrast

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.42% 10.12% 1.03% BNCCORP 15.15% 7.66% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 3 2 0 2.40 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trustmark and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Trustmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and BNCCORP”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $476.55 million 4.31 $223.01 million $3.84 8.84 BNCCORP $52.44 million 1.92 $7.93 million $2.26 12.59

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trustmark beats BNCCORP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

