Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CURV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

NYSE:CURV opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.95 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. Research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 338.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 19.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,254,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

