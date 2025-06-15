SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

