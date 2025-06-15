SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $134.80 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.