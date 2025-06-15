Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives $45.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.
Shares of SPHR stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.65.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.21. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
