Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives $45.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sphere Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $14,432,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by $0.21. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.