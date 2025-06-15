SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,254 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.80.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $892.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $888.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

