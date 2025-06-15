SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 58,160 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.