Promising Streaming Stocks Worth Watching – June 13th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Spotify Technology, Comcast, Trade Desk, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that deliver digital content—such as video, music or live broadcasts—over the internet in real time. Firms in this category include Netflix, Spotify and Disney+, which monetize their services through subscriptions, advertising or a hybrid model. Investing in streaming stocks lets shareholders tap into the growing demand for on-demand, internet-based entertainment and data services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 139,585,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,311,223. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $16.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,013. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,632,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,956. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $709.40. The company had a trading volume of 814,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,021. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $717.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,838,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,013,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,472. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,185,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,668,286. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51.

