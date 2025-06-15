Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 27.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, insider Michael J. Running sold 646 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $84,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,931.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 2.4%

PLXS stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

