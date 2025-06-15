Patterson Companies (PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect Patterson Companies to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after acquiring an additional 137,759 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 92,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

