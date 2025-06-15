MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Receives $191.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSA

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MSA stock opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. The trade was a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $1,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.