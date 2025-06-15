Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:LYG opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

