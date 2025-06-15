Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$18.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$14.84 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.62.

In related news, Director Dale Murray purchased 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,624.81. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides an omni-channel commerce-enabling SaaS platform. Its software platform provides customers with the functionality it needs to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accepts payments, and grow their business. The company sells its platform through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and other countries.

