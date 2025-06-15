Jabil (JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 34.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

