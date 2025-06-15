Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 21,544,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 82,973,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,149,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

