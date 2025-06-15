Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 42,521 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,521 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 1,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1%

VST opened at $173.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

