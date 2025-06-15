Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day moving average is $372.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $285.35 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.