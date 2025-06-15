Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.4%

OVV stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

