Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 428.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

