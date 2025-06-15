Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $798,976.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,613,660. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,067 shares of company stock worth $25,832,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.