Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives $61.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on HROW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Harrow has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $59.23.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
