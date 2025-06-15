Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives $61.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on HROW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harrow by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Harrow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Harrow by 769.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harrow by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Harrow has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

