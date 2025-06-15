Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $72.25 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.