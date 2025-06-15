Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $560,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $201.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $164.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.21 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

