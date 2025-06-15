Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 36,587 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,412,426 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,542 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,533,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,773 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 676,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.30 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 665.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

In related news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.