Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 4,565 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 665,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,198 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

