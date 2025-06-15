Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $27,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,178.40. The trade was a 8.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

