Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 108,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

