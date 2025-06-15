Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 21,800 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Mattel by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,469,000 after buying an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Down 2.6%

Mattel stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

