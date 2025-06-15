Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 10,900 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 1,601.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.