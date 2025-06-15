GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $236.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

