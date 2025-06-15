GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 70,486 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16,354.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,486 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,152.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,217,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

