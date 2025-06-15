GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.91. 25,482,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 12,650,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,820. This trade represents a 6.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,740,948. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in GameStop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GameStop by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GameStop by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

