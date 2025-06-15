Focus Financial Network Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after acquiring an additional 185,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.61.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

