Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after acquiring an additional 882,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $88,033,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,409,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 211,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

