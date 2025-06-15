Financial Contrast: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) vs. New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW)

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) and New Century Logistics (BVI) (NASDAQ:NCEW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Air and New Century Logistics (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Air -31.14% -98.80% -21.16% New Century Logistics (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forward Air and New Century Logistics (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Air 0 3 2 0 2.40 New Century Logistics (BVI) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forward Air currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Forward Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forward Air is more favorable than New Century Logistics (BVI).

97.0% of Forward Air shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Forward Air shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Air and New Century Logistics (BVI)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Air $2.55 billion 0.24 $167.35 million ($29.05) -0.70 New Century Logistics (BVI) $52.18 million 0.43 N/A N/A N/A

Forward Air has higher revenue and earnings than New Century Logistics (BVI).

Summary

Forward Air beats New Century Logistics (BVI) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. This segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services; and contract and container freight station warehouse and handling services. It serves freight forwarders, third-party logistics companies, integrated air cargo carriers and passenger, passenger and cargo airlines, steamship lines, and retailers. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.

About New Century Logistics (BVI)

(Get Free Report)

New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (“NC Logistics”) was incorporated in the BVI on April 24, 2019 with limited liability and is a holding company with no material operations. Our operations are conducted in Hong Kong by our wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely (i) New Century Logistics Company Limited (“NCL (HK)”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, (ii) GLF Cargo Services Limited (“GLF”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK), and (iii) Win-Tec Transportation Company Limited (“Win-Tec”), a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and a wholly-owned by NCL (HK). The Company acquired the NCL (HK) on May 10, 2019. NCL (HK) acquired both of GLF and Win-Tec on September 26, 2019. — We are a freight forwarding service provider founded and based in Hong Kong. Our history can be traced back to 2002 when NCL (HK) was incorporated and when it commenced its operation as a freight forwarder in 2004. We provide air and ocean export and import freight forwarding services ranging from the sale of cargo space, cargo pick up, off-airport air cargo security screening, palletization, preparation of shipping documentation, arrangement of customs clearance to cargo handling at ports. Since our inception, we have offered routes to over 140 countries to our customers. The Company is managed and run by a group of professionals with over 20 years of combined expertise in the air and ocean freight industries in Hong Kong. We have a robust network that works closely with well-established agents to manage both incoming and outgoing traffic for all other nations as well. These representatives are handpicked to maintain a uniformly high standard of service for our clients. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, our total revenue was approximately U.S. $25.3 million. For the years ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, our total revenue amounted to approximately U.S.$36.1 million and U.S.$75.2 million, respectively. We derive our revenue mainly from freight forwarding services. In April 2019, we commenced providing our ancillary logistics services such as warehousing and distribution, X-ray, gate charge and palletization. Our warehousing and distribution services include storage, inventory management, stock take, access to warehousing management system, pick and pack, labeling, repackaging, palletization, local/overseas distribution services. In addition, as part of the Reorganization, the Company acquired NCL (HK) (which is principally engaged in the business of freight forwarding services) on May 10, 2019 and NCL (HK) acquired GLF (which is principally engaged in the business of freight forwarding services, currently inactive) and Win-Tec (which is principally engaged in the business of warehousing and distribution services) on September 26, 2019. As a result, each of NCL (HK), GLF and Win-Tec became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Since the acquisition of Win-Tec, we started to derive revenue from warehousing services and gate charges. Since then, the Company has been offering various warehousing related services such as palletization service, loading and unloading services, standalone air cargo security screening service. Our principal executive offices are located at Office A-E, 33/F, King Palace Plaza, 55 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Our registered office in the British Virgin Islands is at Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.