Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 304.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 4,738.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 212,251 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 336.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE ORI opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

