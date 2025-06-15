Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

