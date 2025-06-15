CX Institutional Takes $216,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3%

GIS stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

