CX Institutional Makes New $268,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,999 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after acquiring an additional 908,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

