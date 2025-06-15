CX Institutional Has $238,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CX Institutional grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in EQT were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after acquiring an additional 101,762 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

