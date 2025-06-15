CX Institutional Buys New Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,492,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 968.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 909,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after acquiring an additional 824,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

