CX Institutional Buys 38 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,958.38. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,413 shares of company stock valued at $198,508,074 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,437.60 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,398.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

