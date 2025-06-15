CX Institutional Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 116,304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after buying an additional 1,107,270 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

