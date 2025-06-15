CX Institutional Acquires New Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in HEICO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in HEICO by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on HEICO from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on HEICO and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,650. This represents a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. 9.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $305.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.48 and its 200 day moving average is $254.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $216.68 and a one year high of $307.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

