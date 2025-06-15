Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading began coverage on Clene in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Clene from $84.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Clene alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clene by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.60. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,106.30% and a negative net margin of 8,556.77%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.