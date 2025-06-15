Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Centene were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of CNC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

