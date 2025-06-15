Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Stronger Earnings for Oracle

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Oracle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will earn $5.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

NYSE ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

